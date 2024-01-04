en English
Crime

High-Risk Sex Offender Matthew Alan Eagleman Registers New Address, Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Connections

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
High-Risk Sex Offender Matthew Alan Eagleman Registers New Address, Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Connections

In a recent update, Matthew Alan Eagleman, a 40-year-old high-risk sex offender, has registered his new residence at 205 24th St. S., located in south Fargo. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 215 pounds, Eagleman, with brown eyes and hair, has been deemed a significant risk for re-offending by authorities in North Dakota.

Eagleman’s Criminal History

Eagleman’s criminal past includes a 1998 conviction for gross sexual imposition, handed down by Ramsey County Juvenile Court. The case involved boys under the age of 14. Furthermore, in 2002, he faced the same charge in Ramsey County District Court due to an incident with a 14-year-old female acquaintance. Given the severity of his crimes and the risk he poses, he is required to register as a sex offender for life.

Other High-Risk Offenders

In related news, Michael David Wilkins, aged 62, has informed the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona about his new residence on Gale Drive. Wilkins was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1983 and failure to register as a sex offender in 2023.

Another high-risk offender, Paul Micheal Fagan, has also updated his address in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Fagan’s record includes sex offenses in Clackamas County, Oregon, and Yavapai County, Arizona.

Unsealed Documents Reveal Epstein’s Connections

Newly unsealed court documents have shed light on the dark world of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a high-risk sex offender. The unsealing of these documents has revealed connections to numerous prominent figures, including former President Bill Clinton. Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for orchestrating a child sex trafficking ring. His victims continue their legal battles, seeking justice and closure.

Crime United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

