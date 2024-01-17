High Point Police and Community Group Join Forces to Tackle Drug-Related Crime

In an ambitious move to curb drug-related crime, High Point, North Carolina's Police Department is joining forces with High Point Community Against Violence to launch a community engagement initiative. This strategy is a rejuvenation of earlier attempts to reduce violent crimes, with the current spotlight firmly on drug activities.

Linking Drug Dealing to Violent Crime

Lt. Matt Blackman of the High Point Police Department underscored the relationship between drug dealing and violent crime. He stressed that drug-related issues often cultivate criminal environments, a sentiment echoed by Robert Martin. As the executive director of High Point Community Against Violence, and a former probation officer, Martin is well-acquainted with the violence cycle triggered by drug dealing.

Targeting Hotspots

The Ennis Street area has been singled out as a critical hotspot. Since the onset of 2023, the region has seen around 140 calls for service, and over 300 since 2000. The community outreach encompasses officers, community members, and city leaders circulating flyers and engaging in dialogues with local residents, encouraging them to reclaim their neighborhood.

Community Members Join the Cause

Among those joining the canvassing effort is Carol Smith, who runs Lydia House, a non-profit dedicated to aiding women grappling with substance abuse issues. Smith's participation is testament to the positive contributions the community can make in this fight against crime. Moving forward, the High Point Police Department intends to organize more events of this nature to bolster community relations and combat crime.