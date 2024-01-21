High-Level Drug Suspect Killed in Buy-Bust Operation in Davao City

In the early hours of Sunday, January 21, a high-level drug suspect was killed during a buy-bust operation in Davao City, Philippines. The deceased suspect, Jeppy Eguia, was a resident of Barangay Callawa and was considered a top high-value target by the authorities. The operation occurred in Barangay Mandug, Buhangin District and resulted in a fatal altercation when Eguia reportedly resisted arrest.

Details of the Operation

Captain Hazel Tuazon, the spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), revealed the sequence of events leading to Eguia's death. Eguia was reportedly involved in selling a sachet of the illegal drug, shabu, to an undercover police officer. The attempted arrest led to Eguia resisting and allegedly attempting to fire at the arresting officer. This action prompted the officer to retaliate in self-defense, leading to Eguia's fatal injury.

Aftermath and Recovered Items

Following the altercation, Eguia was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Post the operation, authorities recovered five grams of shabu, a .38 revolver, and ammunition from the scene. The incident underlines the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region and the risks involved in these operations.

Continued Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

This case is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Davao City and, more broadly, in the Philippines. The local authorities, including the DCPO, are tirelessly working to apprehend high-level drug suspects like Eguia. These operations, though fraught with danger, are essential in curtailing the distribution of illegal substances like shabu. The death of Eguia serves as a stern warning to those engaged in such illicit activities.