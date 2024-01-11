en English
Crime

High Court Upholds Life Sentence of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjeev Bhatt in Custodial Death Case

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
High Court Upholds Life Sentence of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjeev Bhatt in Custodial Death Case

The High Court has upheld the life imprisonment sentence of Sanjeev Bhatt, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, in a decades-old custodial death case. Bhatt was convicted for an incident that transpired in 1990 while he was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Jamnagar district, Gujarat. The incident involved the detention of over a hundred individuals during a riot control operation, one of whom, Prabhudas Vaishnani, succumbed to kidney failure, the cause of which was linked to injuries sustained while in custody.

Bhatt’s Conviction

Bhatt’s conviction was primarily based on the testimony given by fellow police officers and the medical evidence presented during the trial. The High Court’s decision to uphold the life sentence follows an exhaustive examination of the evidence and legal proceedings. It is crucial to note that Bhatt has been a controversial figure, previously making allegations against high-ranking officials in the Gujarat government concerning the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, this specific case centers around the custodial death incident and is unrelated to his other allegations.

High Court Upholds Sentence

The High Court dismissed Bhatt’s appeal, reinforcing the accountability of law enforcement officers and the judiciary’s commitment to upholding justice in cases of custodial torture and death. The judgment serves as a reminder of the weight of responsibility carried by those in positions of power and the potential consequences of misuse.

Implications of the Verdict

This verdict sends a clear message about the criminal justice system’s stance on custodial deaths, an issue that has been a point of contention in India for many years. It underscores the system’s commitment to ensuring accountability amongst law enforcement officers, thereby reinforcing the public’s faith in the justice system. While the decision does not undo the tragedy of Prabhudas Vaishnani’s death, it does serve as a stern warning to those who may misuse their power, ultimately helping to prevent such incidents in the future.

Crime
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

