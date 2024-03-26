High Court Demands Former British Museum Curator Return Stolen Artefacts

In a significant development, Dr. Peter Higgs, a former curator at the British Museum, has been ordered by the High Court to return stolen artefacts. The museum initiated legal action after discovering over 1,800 items missing, stolen, or damaged under Higgs's watch, an allegation he denies. This court order marks a critical step in the museum's efforts to recover historically and culturally significant items.

The Allegations and Legal Battle

According to the museum's legal team, there is "compelling evidence" that Dr. Higgs abused his position of trust between July 2009 and January 2018. Allegations include the theft of various items such as gems, jewellery, and precious metals, and the intentional damage of artefacts. It's believed many of the stolen items were sold on eBay, using PayPal for transactions. The court's recent order also includes the disclosure of eBay and PayPal records linked to Dr. Higgs, potentially revealing evidence of these sales.

Impact on the British Museum

The thefts have not only resulted in the loss of valuable and irreplaceable items but have also raised questions about security and trust within one of the world's most renowned museums. Mrs. Justice Williams highlighted the "compelling public interest" in recovering the stolen items, emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of the artefacts involved. To date, 356 items have been returned to the museum, but the search continues for the remaining pieces.

Ongoing Investigation and Implications

The Metropolitan Police's investigation into Dr. Higgs remains active, with an independent computer specialist granted temporary access to devices seized from Higgs's home. This ongoing legal and investigative scrutiny underscores the broader implications of the case, not just for the British Museum but for museums worldwide, highlighting the need for stringent security measures and the protection of cultural heritage. As the museum and the public await further developments, the story serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by institutions entrusted with preserving humanity's history.