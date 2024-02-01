Hialeah Teenager Recovers after Being Shot by Neighbor; Family Calls for Justice

In an unsettling event that shook Hialeah, an 18-year-old youth, Jose Humberto Carrazana, finds himself battling for recovery after being shot by his 66-year-old neighbor, Justo Arrate Rodriguez. The incident, which occurred on January 30, has seen Rodriguez charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dispute Ignites Violence

The disagreement between the two neighbors spiraled into a perilous situation when Rodriguez, known for his aggressive behavior, targeted Carrazana with his firearm. Not only was Carrazana the victim of this violent act, but the threat also extended to his family, with Rodriguez aiming at their home.

Swift Action Saves a Life

Despite the perilous circumstances, Carrazana's sister acted swiftly, rushing him to Hialeah Hospital. From there, he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, a move that likely tipped the scales in favor of his survival. At present, Carrazana continues to receive treatment at the trauma center, with the expectation of a full recovery.

Call for Justice

Meanwhile, Rodriguez remains in custody, his request for bond denied. The Carrazana family, who has had previous altercations with Rodriguez, intend to testify against him at the upcoming court proceeding. Their call for justice stems from their concern that without severe consequences, Rodriguez could pose a threat to others in the community.