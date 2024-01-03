Hertfordshire Police Seek Public Help in Theft and Fraud Case

In a bid to solve a theft that took place in mid-December, the Hertfordshire police have released a CCTV image of a man who may hold critical information. The theft incident occurred between 4 pm on Friday, December 15, and 10.30 am on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in St Albans, Hertfordshire. The thief made off with a wallet containing cash and bank cards from a parked motor vehicle on Tavistock Avenue.

Subsequent Fraudulent Transactions

The theft took a grave turn as the stolen bank cards were utilized for fraudulent transactions in Luton. The misappropriation of the stolen cards has added a new layer of complexity to the crime and further compounded the victim’s loss.

Call to Public for Information

PC Georgie Cooper, spearheading the investigation, has made a public appeal for information. She urged individuals who recognize the man in the CCTV image, or anyone with information about the incident, to step forward. The public can communicate any leads or tips via email, the Hertfordshire police’s non-emergency number, or their web chat function. The police have also encouraged people to submit anonymous tips to Crimestoppers if they prefer.

Investigation in Progress

The police force is actively pursuing the case, denoted by crime number 41/100282/23. They are hopeful that the release of the CCTV image and the appeal to the public will yield fruitful leads that can help apprehend the perpetrator and deliver justice to the victim.