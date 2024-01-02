Heroic Child Intervenes in New Year’s Eve Domestic Dispute in Prince William County

In a harrowing event that shook Prince William County on New Year’s Eve, a 12-year-old child found themselves in the midst of a violent domestic dispute, an innocent bystander turned defender. The incident involved a physical brawl between 39-year-old Woodbridge resident Ajmal Mayar and a 36-year-old female family member.

Escalation of Violence

The argument spiraled out of control when Mayar allegedly struck the woman multiple times and clutched her neck. In a courageous act, the young family member attempted to intervene, a move that unfortunately resulted in the child being hit by Mayar. The situation took a darker turn when the woman tried to summon help, leading Mayar to take the drastic step of smashing her phone to stifle her call for aid.

Aftermath of the Incident

Both the woman and the child sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation. The police were eventually alerted and arrived at the scene in the afternoon, leading to the arrest of Mayar. He now faces a series of serious charges including two counts of domestic assault and battery, one count of strangulation, and another for preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

Upcoming Court Proceedings

Ajmal Mayar is currently awaiting a court date, with details regarding his bond not yet available. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of domestic violence, where even the most innocent can be drawn into its brutal fold.