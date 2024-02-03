Heritage Under Siege: Repeated Thefts Rattle Segedunum Roman Fort

The Segedunum Roman Fort, a gem of Wallsend, North Tyneside, and a key part of the Hadrian's Wall UNESCO Heritage Site, has faced a series of thefts since June 2023. The culprits, targeting the museum's roof, have made away with copper and lead repeatedly. In an attempt to mend the damage, scaffolding was installed around the structure. This, however, turned into an unexpected aid for the thieves, offering them a pathway to commit further thefts.

Under Siege: Segedunum Roman Fort

Steeped in history and boasting almost a million visitors since its inauguration in 2000, the fort is a scheduled ancient monument with a legal protective status. Notwithstanding, it has been under a relentless siege by thieves who have been exploiting the scaffolding meant for repairing the roof. The ongoing thefts have caused significant damage to the building, with the fort's manager, Geoff Woodward, expressing acute frustration over the situation.

Plans to Thwart Future Thefts

In light of these incidents, Woodward has announced strategic plans to safeguard the fort against further thefts. The proposition involves repairing the roof with materials that hold no appeal for thieves. While the fort awaits funds from insurers for emergency repairs, local authorities and representatives stress the need for heightened protection measures for the fort, a significant player in the tourism industry and a symbol of heritage.

Local Response and Future Implications

Local representatives have voiced their disappointment and concern over the repeated violations of the fort. The fort, legally protected since 1982 and recognized as a World Heritage Site in 1987, continues to be a beacon of history and culture. The recent thefts have cast a long shadow over the site, raising critical questions about the preservation of heritage sites and the need for stringent security measures.