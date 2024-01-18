Heritage Petroleum Security Guard Robbed in Broad Daylight

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old female security guard, an employee of Heritage Petroleum and working through the Innovative Security firm, was robbed on her way to work. The episode unfolded on a Monday morning while she was commuting in a taxi, a seemingly ordinary journey that took a horrifying turn.

Ordeal Near Grand Ravine

The security guard was traveling from Dunlop roundabout in Point Fortin to Santa Flora via Heritage Field Road. The incident occurred near Grand Ravine, a location known for its tranquility, which was shattered by the unexpected crime. The taxi driver, initially a benign figure, turned rogue and started asking the guard for money. Finding herself in a vulnerable position, she gave him $20, hoping to placate him.

A Demand That Turned into Robbery

The driver's demands escalated rapidly. Not satisfied with the initial amount, he demanded more. Eventually, the guard was robbed of $250, a substantial sum that represented her hard-earned savings. The situation intensified as the driver threatened her, forcing her to bend down with her head between her legs in a humiliating position. Subsequently, he ordered her to exit the vehicle and walk into some bushes, a directive borne out of his intention to obscure the crime scene and escape undetected.

Action Post Incident

After the driver fled, leaving her traumatized and abandoned, the security guard reported the robbery to the Heritage Command Centre. Seeking immediate medical attention, she went to Point Fortin Hospital, where she received treatment and was later released. Not letting her ordeal overshadow her resolve, she filed a police report at Santa Flora Police Station. The case is currently under investigation by PC Ramdass, who is committed to bringing the culprit to justice and ensuring the safety of the community.