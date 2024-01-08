Hereford Man Pleads Guilty to Vandalising Local Bridge
Hereford Man Pleads Guilty to Vandalising Local Bridge
In a recent turn of events, Mariusz Swierczvnski, a resident of Hereford, admitted guilt to causing criminal damage to a local landmark.
The incident took place on October 12 on the Barton Road bridge, a property of the Herefordshire Council, with the inflicted damage estimated at £240.
The case was presented by Prosecutor Mark Hambling, with Swierczvnski represented by the defence solicitor, Matt Lewis.
Swierczvnski’s admission of guilt played a significant role in the magistrates’ decision-making process for his punishment.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments