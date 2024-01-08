en English
Crime

Hereford Man Pleads Guilty to Vandalising Local Bridge

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
In a recent turn of events, Mariusz Swierczvnski, a resident of Hereford, admitted guilt to causing criminal damage to a local landmark.

The incident took place on October 12 on the Barton Road bridge, a property of the Herefordshire Council, with the inflicted damage estimated at £240.

The case was presented by Prosecutor Mark Hambling, with Swierczvnski represented by the defence solicitor, Matt Lewis.

Swierczvnski’s admission of guilt played a significant role in the magistrates’ decision-making process for his punishment.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

