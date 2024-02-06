Hephzibah Man Arrested for Multiple Offenses Including Rape and Child Molestation

James Edward Mickens Jr., a 42-year-old man from Hephzibah, faces serious charges, including rape, child molestation, providing alcohol to a minor, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. The arrest occurred after deputies responded to a sexual assault report at the Quality Inn on Gordon Highway.

Distressing Circumstances

According to the arrest report, a witness saw Mickens check into a room with two underage girls, aged 14 and 15. The witness, along with a friend, decided to investigate after hearing loud noises from Mickens' room. As the door opened, the girls quickly ran out from the room, suggesting possible wrongdoing.

Alarming Social Media Revelations

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were informed by one of the girl's parents that she received a call about her daughter being sexually assaulted. The horrifying act was allegedly shown live on Facebook, causing an immediate wave of shock and concern among the community.

Immediate Aftermath

Deputies observed signs of the girls being under the influence, indicating Mickens had allegedly provided them with alcohol. They were promptly transported to Augusta University Medical Center for medical treatment. Mickens, implicated in this distressing incident, was detained on the spot.