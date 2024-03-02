Henry County Manhunt: Brian Howell Sought in Life-Threatening Shooting of Shannon Bryant

Early in the morning on March 2, Henry County became the scene of a grave incident leaving one man hospitalized and another on the run. In the quiet of the 5200 block of Mitchell Road, Shannon Edward Bryant, 51, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back, propelling local law enforcement into a manhunt for the suspect, 43-year-old Brian Howell. This case has gripped the community, prompting calls for any information that could lead to Howell's capture.

Altercation Escalates to Shooting

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered Bryant with a severe gunshot wound, quickly rushing him to SOVAH Health Martinsville for emergency treatment. Now in stable condition, Bryant's ordeal has shed light on a terrifying moment of violence. Preliminary investigations suggest that Howell arrived at the residence, where an altercation ensued. In a shocking turn, Howell allegedly produced a firearm, shooting Bryant once before fleeing the scene, leaving authorities and the community scrambling for answers.

Authorities Launch Manhunt for Howell

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified Brian Howell as the primary suspect. Howell now faces serious charges, including Malicious Wounding and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. With warrants out for his arrest, the sheriff's office, alongside local community members, is urging anyone with information regarding Howell's whereabouts to come forward. The Crimestoppers Program is offering rewards up to $2,500 for tips that lead to Howell's apprehension, highlighting the urgency of capturing a suspect believed to be dangerous.

The shooting has not only sent shockwaves through Henry County but has also mobilized the community in the search for justice. As law enforcement continues their investigation, public assistance could be pivotal in locating Howell. The Henry County Sheriff's Office has emphasized the importance of community tips, whether through direct contact or anonymously via Crimestoppers. This collaborative effort between the public and the police showcases the community's resilience and determination to ensure safety and justice.