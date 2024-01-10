en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Appeals for Public Help to Identify Arson Suspects

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Appeals for Public Help to Identify Arson Suspects

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana has made a public appeal for help to identify two individuals connected to a suspected arson incident. The incident occurred at the Linden Square Apartments on January 6th, which, upon investigation, was confirmed as a deliberate act of arson.

Photographs Circulated in Public Appeal

In an effort to expedite the identification of the suspects, the Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of the duo. The images were shared on the department’s social media platforms, reaching a wider audience and increasing the chances of identifying the suspects.

Public Urged to Share Information

The Sheriff’s Office has provided multiple channels for the public to share any leads or information regarding the suspects. Detective Donaldson, handling the case, can be reached directly at 317-745-4043. In addition, the public can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers, either by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-922-TIPS (8477), or through their website.

Case Reference for Public Assistance

To streamline the process of sharing information, the Sheriff’s Office has provided a case reference number, HP24-0172. This number will ensure any information provided is directly associated with the ongoing arson investigation at the Linden Square Apartments. The Sheriff’s office has expressed gratitude in advance for the public’s assistance in this matter.

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
40 seconds ago
Stamford Resident Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault Against Minor
61-year-old Stamford resident, Hermes Barreto-Avalos, was apprehended by the Stamford Police Department on charges of third-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. The charges emerged from allegations of sexual abuse against a middle school-aged girl. Allegations of Sexual Assault The minor, who had been reportedly abused
Stamford Resident Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault Against Minor
Disturbing Mass Pigeon Deaths in Leeds Liverpool Canal: Air Rifle Shooting Suspected
8 mins ago
Disturbing Mass Pigeon Deaths in Leeds Liverpool Canal: Air Rifle Shooting Suspected
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
8 mins ago
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Man Sets Partner's Car on Fire
1 min ago
Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Man Sets Partner's Car on Fire
TSA Reveals Top 10 Biggest Catches of 2023: Meth Hidden in Crab Seasoning Takes the Spotlight
3 mins ago
TSA Reveals Top 10 Biggest Catches of 2023: Meth Hidden in Crab Seasoning Takes the Spotlight
Hollywood, Florida Shook by Gruesome Discovery of Dead Baby in Dumpster
7 mins ago
Hollywood, Florida Shook by Gruesome Discovery of Dead Baby in Dumpster
Latest Headlines
World News
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
56 seconds
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
1 min
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
1 min
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
1 min
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
1 min
David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
Congressional Hearing Gaffe: Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Slip Highlights Hunter Biden's Subpoena Controversy
2 mins
Congressional Hearing Gaffe: Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Slip Highlights Hunter Biden's Subpoena Controversy
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce
3 mins
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
3 mins
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
4 mins
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app