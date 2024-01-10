Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Appeals for Public Help to Identify Arson Suspects

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana has made a public appeal for help to identify two individuals connected to a suspected arson incident. The incident occurred at the Linden Square Apartments on January 6th, which, upon investigation, was confirmed as a deliberate act of arson.

Photographs Circulated in Public Appeal

In an effort to expedite the identification of the suspects, the Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of the duo. The images were shared on the department’s social media platforms, reaching a wider audience and increasing the chances of identifying the suspects.

Public Urged to Share Information

The Sheriff’s Office has provided multiple channels for the public to share any leads or information regarding the suspects. Detective Donaldson, handling the case, can be reached directly at 317-745-4043. In addition, the public can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers, either by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-922-TIPS (8477), or through their website.

Case Reference for Public Assistance

To streamline the process of sharing information, the Sheriff’s Office has provided a case reference number, HP24-0172. This number will ensure any information provided is directly associated with the ongoing arson investigation at the Linden Square Apartments. The Sheriff’s office has expressed gratitude in advance for the public’s assistance in this matter.