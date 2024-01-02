Hendersonville Crime Spree: Couple Apprehended After Series of Thefts

In a shocking turn of events, Hendersonville, Tennessee has been shaken by a systematic crime spree orchestrated by an engaged couple living out of motels. The culprits, Halee Persinger and Daniel Haskins, have been apprehended following a series of thefts and car burglaries that sent ripples of unease through the community.

Unraveling the Crime Spree

The criminal activities of Persinger and Haskins commenced on December 28 and 29. Their initial crime involved stealing a 2018 Jeep from Metro Nashville. This stolen vehicle was then used as a tool in their wider crime spree, as they leveraged it to steal a black Kia and burglarize multiple cars at a local apartment complex. The stolen Kia was later recovered by Metro Nashville Police in Hermitage, setting the stage for a thorough investigation.

The Investigation and Arrest

Hendersonville Police launched an immediate investigation, gathering clues from various sources. A significant breakthrough came from a local vape shop where the stolen credit cards were used. The shop clerk was able to help identify Persinger through a distinctive tattoo, proving instrumental in the case. With further investigation, police connected incriminating social media posts to both Persinger and Haskins, painting a clearer picture of the couple’s illicit activities.

Adding to the mounting evidence were surveillance footage recordings of the duo purchasing iPhones with stolen credit cards. The final straw came on New Year’s Day, when Persinger was caught attempting to sell a stolen Xbox on Facebook Marketplace. This led to the arrest of both individuals, marking the end of their criminal spree.

Charges and Discoveries

Upon the couple’s arrest, the police recovered four stolen vehicles, a testament to their widespread criminal activities. Furthermore, a stolen handgun was found among other merchandise in their possession, hinting at possible future crimes had they not been apprehended. Persinger is now held on a $50,000 bond, while Haskins, who had been previously convicted of similar crimes and was out on three years probation, is held on a higher bond of $65,000. Both individuals now face charges of theft of property over $10,000 and four counts of burglary, a grim reminder of their actions.