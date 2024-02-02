Hemel Hempstead Property Sealed Off by Court Order Amid Persistent Complaints

In a decisive move against lawlessness, a property in Hemel Hempstead has been subjected to a full closure order by St Albans Magistrates' Court. The court's action follows persistent complaints about violent disorder, anti-social behavior, and drug-related activities associated with the property.

A Three-Month Closure Order

The closure order, effective for a period of three months, essentially seals off the property located on Livingstone Walk. It prohibits entry to the property and carries the serious repercussion of arrest for violation of the said order.

The Role of the Dacorum Community Safety Unit

In response to the community's outcry over the deleterious impact of the activities at this address, the Dacorum Community Safety Unit swung into action. Working closely with the Neighbourhood Policing Team and in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, the unit has been instrumental in bringing about this closure order.

Persistent Antisocial Behavior Despite Warnings

Notably, the problematic behavior persisted despite previous warnings, necessitating regular police attendance at the property. Incidents documented in the court evidence included assault, drug supply and use, and the blaring of loud music, all contributing to a climate of fear and unrest in the neighborhood.

Community Safety Is Paramount

Sergeant Craig Butler of the Dacorum Community Safety Unit emphasized the importance of community safety. He stated that efforts are ongoing to obtain closure orders for properties causing distress in communities. Claire Hamilton, CEO of Dacorum Borough Council, echoed these sentiments, reinforcing the council's commitment to maintaining a clean and safe environment. Central to this commitment is the council's collaborative efforts with law enforcement to proactively address anti-social behavior throughout Dacorum.