Crime

Hellenic Police Cracks Down on Phone Fraud, Charges 39 Individuals

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:33 am EST
Hellenic Police Cracks Down on Phone Fraud, Charges 39 Individuals

In an unprecedented move against phone fraud, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) in Heraklion have charged 39 individuals, including 36 Greeks and three foreigners, with forming a criminal organization, money laundering, and computer fraud. This crackdown marks a significant victory in the battle against cybercrime.

An Extensive Investigation Unveils Fraud

This crackdown comes in the wake of an intensive investigation into 11 cases of computer fraud. The operation spanned a brief period from September 24 to October 10, 2022. The accused allegedly obtained banking information from individuals and businesses through deceptive practices, presenting false facts as true.

After securing the financial data, they transferred funds to bank accounts controlled by the members of the organization. The group amassed a staggering illicit financial windfall of 176,409 euros within this short timeframe.

(Read Also: One Arrested for Reckless Shooting in Megara; Criminal Gang Involved in VAT Fraud Exposed)

The Pursuit of Justice Continues

The Heraklion Police Department continues their preliminary investigation into these crimes, with over 50 individuals under scrutiny for potential involvement. Among the suspects is a 27-year-old thought to be the ‘manager trapper’ of the operation. As the investigation unfolds, the charges against the accused are being escalated, potentially reaching the level of manslaughter.

(Read Also: Abduction Attempt on Greek Highway Unmasks Underlying Human Trafficking Network)

State Responses and Future Implications

The Deputy Minister of Citizen Protection has announced new arrests and reiterated the importance of apprehending the physical and moral perpetrators of the attack. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his condolences and emphasized that punishing the culprits of the Rentis’ crimes and eradicating violence is a matter of honor for the state and society.

While the case continues to unfold, it appears there’s sufficient evidence to charge over 30 individuals for their organized actions, fitting the profile of a criminal organization with a structured hierarchy and leadership.

Crime Cybersecurity Greece
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

