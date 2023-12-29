Hellenic Police Cracks Down on Phone Fraud, Charges 39 Individuals

In an unprecedented move against phone fraud, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) in Heraklion have charged 39 individuals, including 36 Greeks and three foreigners, with forming a criminal organization, money laundering, and computer fraud. This crackdown marks a significant victory in the battle against cybercrime.

An Extensive Investigation Unveils Fraud

This crackdown comes in the wake of an intensive investigation into 11 cases of computer fraud. The operation spanned a brief period from September 24 to October 10, 2022. The accused allegedly obtained banking information from individuals and businesses through deceptive practices, presenting false facts as true.

After securing the financial data, they transferred funds to bank accounts controlled by the members of the organization. The group amassed a staggering illicit financial windfall of 176,409 euros within this short timeframe.

The Pursuit of Justice Continues

The Heraklion Police Department continues their preliminary investigation into these crimes, with over 50 individuals under scrutiny for potential involvement. Among the suspects is a 27-year-old thought to be the ‘manager trapper’ of the operation. As the investigation unfolds, the charges against the accused are being escalated, potentially reaching the level of manslaughter.

State Responses and Future Implications

The Deputy Minister of Citizen Protection has announced new arrests and reiterated the importance of apprehending the physical and moral perpetrators of the attack.

While the case continues to unfold, it appears there’s sufficient evidence to charge over 30 individuals for their organized actions, fitting the profile of a criminal organization with a structured hierarchy and leadership.

