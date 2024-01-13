en English
Crime

Healthcare Worker Victim of Brutal Racial Assault in Edinburgh

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
In a disturbing incident, 41-year-old healthcare worker, Robert Krawczyk, was subjected to a brutal racial assault in Leith Links Park, Edinburgh, while he was out walking his dog. The assault, which occurred in the early hours, was triggered when Krawczyk, of Polish origin, called out to his dog in his native language, catching the attention of two presumably intoxicated men in their late teens.

Racial Slurs and Physical Assault

The two men targeted Krawczyk, hurling racial slurs at him and proceeding to physically assault him. Krawczyk suffered severe injuries from the attack, bearing injuries to his face, ribs, hip, and leg. The experience has left him in a state of fear, making him hesitant to step out of his home.

A Repeated Victim of Hate Crime

Unfortunately, this was not Krawczyk’s first encounter with such a distressing experience. Nearly 15 years ago, he had been a victim of a similar attack. Despite dedicating close to two decades of his life serving the community in Edinburgh, he has been made to feel unwelcome due to his accent and nationality, impacting him psychologically.

A Plea for Justice and Safety

In the aftermath of the incident, Krawczyk has chosen to share his story in hopes of aiding the capture of his assailants and preventing further such incidents. The police have appealed to the public, urging anyone with information about the attackers to come forward. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to combat racial discrimination and hate crimes in society.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

