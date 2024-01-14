en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Health Ministry Denies Pathologist Transfer Amidst Johor’s Urine-Tampering Scandal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Health Ministry Denies Pathologist Transfer Amidst Johor’s Urine-Tampering Scandal

Dispelling rumors and setting the record straight, the Malaysian Health Ministry has categorically denied the transfer of 10 pathologists from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor amidst a rising urine-tampering scandal. The ministry, under the stewardship of Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, made a public statement to clarify the roles and responsibilities within the medical fraternity, emphasizing that the management of urine sample tests is primarily the duty of medical laboratory technicians and not of pathologists, as was wrongly reported.

Unraveling the Urine Tampering Scandal

Reports of a scandal involving tampered urine samples in drug abuse cases have been making waves across the nation, creating an atmosphere of tension and suspicion. A pathologist and 33 narcotics police officers in Johor are currently under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged involvement in this scandal. The initial report suggested a significant restructuring at HSA following this scandal, including the alleged transfer of 10 pathologists, which has now been refuted by the Health Ministry.

Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad’s Response

Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has urged The Star, the news outlet that broke the story, to exercise greater responsibility in reporting. He stressed on the importance of providing accurate information to the public and avoiding the creation of unnecessary panic. The minister emphasized that the implicated individuals are still under scrutiny by the MACC, and any speculation on their fate is premature at this stage.

Confirmation from the HSA Director

Dr. Sal Atan, the director of HSA, also denied the reports of the transfer. He asserted that there has been no significant shakeup at the hospital as a result of the ongoing investigation. Johor’s MACC director Azmi Alias confirmed that the case is being actively investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, and witnesses are being sought to aid in the probe. The case is believed to involve a network that has been operational since 2018, providing tampered urine samples for a fee.

In conclusion, as the investigation continues, the Malaysian Health Ministry and the HSA have denied the rumors of transfers and have urged the public and the media to avoid speculation and await the results of the MACC investigation. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of integrity in the medical profession and the serious implications when this integrity is compromised.

0
Crime Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
55 seconds ago
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper
In an unusual turn of events, Prateek Sinha, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has petitioned the district authorities to allow him to publicly berate a newspaper agency for two hours. This unique request comes in the wake of an article published by the said agency, which labeled Sinha as a ‘land mafia’ and accused
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper
Mercy Bassey: A Widow's Tale of Grief and Forgiveness
4 mins ago
Mercy Bassey: A Widow's Tale of Grief and Forgiveness
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
5 mins ago
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Acapulco in Chaos: Violence and Transportation Crisis despite Military Deployment
3 mins ago
Acapulco in Chaos: Violence and Transportation Crisis despite Military Deployment
Knife-wielding Man Sparks Hours-long Standoff on a Boat in Sacramento
3 mins ago
Knife-wielding Man Sparks Hours-long Standoff on a Boat in Sacramento
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
4 mins ago
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
5 seconds
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
24 seconds
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
72-hour Junior Doctors' Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications
30 seconds
72-hour Junior Doctors' Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
35 seconds
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
39 seconds
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Mandir as Devotee Post-Ceremony
40 seconds
Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Mandir as Devotee Post-Ceremony
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
46 seconds
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
50 seconds
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
55 seconds
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
14 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
27 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
31 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
36 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app