Healing in Unity: Free Support Groups for Homicide Survivors in Hampton Roads

In the coastal Virginia region of Hampton Roads, the devastation of homicide has touched the lives of 16 families this year alone. The aftermath of this violent loss is a unique grief that scars communities and burdens families with enduring pain and financial challenges. The cost of professional grief counseling, which ranges from $100 to $125 per session, creates an additional hurdle for many, deepening their sense of isolation and despair.

The Lifeline of Support Groups

Scharnelle Hamlin, a local resident who lost two loved ones to homicide, highlights the pivotal role of support groups in navigating the turmoil of loss. These groups, she says, can serve as a lifeline for those grappling with suicidal thoughts triggered by the death of a loved one. The Homicide Survivor Support Groups, facilitated by the Virginia Victim Assistance Network, provide survivors with a free, comforting space to connect with others who understand their pain and mental health professionals who can guide them through their grief.

Accessing Aid and Understanding

These support groups, made possible through grant funding, offer coping strategies and a safe environment to grieve and share memories of their lost loved ones. The accessibility of these groups is expanding, with a new group set to launch in Norfolk in March. This addition will join the existing groups in Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Isle of Wight County, demonstrating the commitment to reach as many affected individuals as possible.

A Message of Hope

Hamlin's message to her community is one of hope and connection. She wants people to know that help is just a phone call or online registration away. The availability of these resources, coupled with the resilience and strength of the survivors, forms a beacon of hope amidst the shadows of loss. The story of Hampton Roads is a testament to the power of support and unity in facing the darkest of life's challenges.