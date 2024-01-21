Healing and Resilience: Monterey Park Community Confronts Trauma After Mass Shooting

On January 21, 2023, the tranquility of Monterey Park, a Los Angeles county, was shattered by the worst mass shooting in the area's history. The incident left an indelible mark on the community, particularly the large Asian immigrant population. Among the survivors grappling with past traumas is Shally Ung, a Cambodian refugee whose dance partner, Andy Kao, was tragically killed in the shooting.

Confronting Trauma through Therapy

Initially, Ung struggled with the cultural stigma against therapy prevalent in her community. However, she found solace through counselling at the Chinatown Service Center. Her journey towards healing continues as she regularly attends therapy sessions to cope with her trauma. The narrative of Lloyd Gock, another survivor, echoes Ung’s experience. Gock, too, sought healing through therapy, support groups, and services offered by the Monterey Park Resiliency Center.

Monterey Park Resiliency Center: A Beacon of Hope

The Monterey Park Resiliency Center has played a crucial role in the community's healing process. The center emphasizes the therapeutic benefits of physical activities, such as dance, to help survivors reframe their trauma. This approach has proven instrumental in Ung's recovery, enabling her to reconnect with her passion for dance and regain some semblance of normalcy.

Overcoming Stigma, Promoting Healing

Community groups are actively working to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health in the Asian community. Advocacy, self-defense classes for elders, and scholarships for youth are among the efforts aimed at promoting healing and resilience in the wake of the mass shooting. As the one-year anniversary of the incident approaches, survivors and families are finding ways to honor the victims and foster healing within the community.

Statements from President Joe Biden and Rep. Judy Chu underscore the impact of the shooting on the Asian American community and their advocacy for increased gun control and support for the victims and their families. The upcoming anniversary of the mass shooting and a fundraiser held by a bakery in honor of the victims are poignant reminders of the community's resilience and collective capacity to heal.