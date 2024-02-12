Hawks Officer Arrested for Corruption and Extortion: A Web of Deceit Unravels in Klerksdorp

A Hawks police officer, Lieutenant Colonel Elias Ledwaba, has been arrested in Klerksdorp on charges of corruption and extortion. The arrest took place following an alleged attempt to extort R100,000 from a senior municipal official, Mercy Phetla, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Matlosana municipality.

A Tale of Corruption Unfolds in Klerksdorp

The story of corruption and extortion began when Lieutenant Colonel Ledwaba, a high-ranking officer in the Hawks, allegedly demanded payments from Mercy Phetla in exchange for not arresting her. The charges against Phetla, which were related to receiving kickbacks, were enough leverage for Ledwaba to coerce the senior municipal official into compliance.

The Sting Operation and Arrest

As the investigation into Ledwaba's activities intensified, the authorities decided to act swiftly. A meticulously planned sting operation was set up at Silver Lakes, where Ledwaba was expecting to receive the demanded payment from Phetla.

The Unraveling Web of Deceit

The investigation revealed an intricate web of corruption involving not only Ledwaba and Phetla but also the CFO of GMHM Construction and Projects, along with two employees. The trio, Matshepiso Mothelesane, Nomthandazo Mokasule, and the unnamed CFO, were charged with corruption related to the purchase of a Volkswagen Amarok for Phetla.