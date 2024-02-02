Shocking Ram Raid Hits Hawke's Bay: Clive Store Targeted in Brazen Early Morning Attack

In the tranquil town of Hawke's Bay, the stillness of the early morning was shattered by a startling crime. A store in Clive became the latest victim of a ram raid, an audacious act that has left the community in shock. The incident unfolded in the early hours, at precisely 2:55 am, when a vehicle was used as a battering ram to break into the store.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Incident

As the dust settles on the crime scene, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the incident. As of now, it is unclear whether the perpetrators managed to escape with any stolen goods from the store. The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, with every detail being thoroughly scrutinized.

Police Appeal for Public Assistance

In a bid to expedite the investigation, the police have turned to the public for assistance. They have issued a plea, urging anyone with information that could shed light on the incident to come forward. Individuals privy to any pertinent details are encouraged to contact the police directly by dialing their dedicated hotline, 105, and referencing the file number 240202/2506.

Anonymous Tips Can be Directed to Crime Stoppers

For those who prefer anonymity, tips can be relayed to Crime Stoppers at their toll-free number, 0800 555 111. This appeal by the police serves as a testament to their commitment to solving the crime and also as a subtle reminder to the community to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious activities they observe.