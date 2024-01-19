Hawaii Teacher Alden Bunag Sentenced for Child Pornography Production

The former middle school teacher from Oahu, Hawaii, Alden Bunag, has been meted out a 17.5 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the manufacture of child pornography. The verdict was handed down by Senior United States District Judge Susan O. Mollway, who also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release on Bunag, in addition to orders to register as a sex offender and pay $30,000 in restitution to his victims.

Advertisment

The Inception of the Crime

The Department of Justice unveiled the shocking details of Bunag's crimes which spanned from 2017 to 2018, during which he engaged in sexual activities with a 13-year-old student. Adding to the horror of the situation, these acts were not only committed in his classroom, but were also recorded and disseminated.

Discovery of Incriminating Evidence

Advertisment

Further investigation led to the unearthing of thousands of images of child pornography on Bunag's phone at the time of his arrest. This damning evidence, coupled with his confessed guilt, solidified the case against him.

Political Accusations and Public Backlash

Bunag's case was further complicated by his prior social media activity. Identifying himself as a socialist high school teacher, he had previously levied accusations against conservatives, alleging that they were mirroring their own actions onto others. This has sparked extensive online discourse, with some arguing that his political beliefs had no bearing on his criminal actions, while others claimed that his accusations were a form of deflection.

Betrayal of Trust and Calls for Accountability

U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors and FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill, both expressed their commitment to holding child abusers to account, underlining the severity of Bunag's crimes. The betrayal of trust inherent in this case, where Bunag exploited his position as a teacher to prey on a vulnerable student, has been heavily criticized and has spurred calls for better safeguards in schools.