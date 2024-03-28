Hawaii Inmate's Escape Ends Tragically: Struck by Vehicle, Dies from Injuries

Matthew J. Ornellas Jr., a 33-year-old inmate, met a tragic end last week after escaping from Kauai Community Correctional Center, only to be struck by a vehicle while fleeing. The incident, which occurred just moments after Ornellas scaled the facility's razor-wired fence, has sparked a thorough investigation by the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Serving time for a drug conviction, Ornellas's attempt at freedom quickly turned fatal, leaving authorities in search of the hit-and-run driver.

Escape and Immediate Tragedy

Ornellas's escape from the minimum-security facility was short-lived. After overcoming the perimeter fence, he was pursued by correctional officers who lost sight of him just before he was hit. Found approximately 100 yards from the jail, on the interstate, Ornellas was seriously injured and required immediate hospitalization. This incident has brought to light the dangers inmates face when attempting to escape and the swift, often tragic, turn of events that can follow.

Investigation Underway

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has pledged a comprehensive investigation into both the escape and the subsequent hit-and-run. Authorities are diligently searching for the driver responsible for Ornellas's injuries, marking the incident as the fourth traffic fatality on Kauai this year. The community and law enforcement are on high alert, as the search continues for answers and accountability in this heartbreaking case.

Reflecting on the Consequences

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictability and peril that can follow attempts to elude law enforcement. As the community mourns the loss of Ornellas, questions about security measures at correctional facilities and the broader implications for inmate safety are brought to the forefront. The ongoing search for the hit-and-run driver adds another layer of urgency to an already complex and tragic situation.