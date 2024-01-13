en English
Crime

Haverfordwest Horror: Woman Arrested after Child Found Dead in Gym Building

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Haverfordwest Horror: Woman Arrested after Child Found Dead in Gym Building

In an unsettling incident that has gripped the quiet town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, a woman has been arrested under suspicion of murder following the discovery of a seven-year-old boy’s lifeless body in a gym building. The woman, a 42-year-old of Asian descent, identified as Papaipit Linse, is known to have led a secluded life with her two children in the flat situated within the property for the last 18 months.

Scene of the Incident

The building, previously a thriving physiotherapy studio and gym named TriExercise, stood eerily cordoned off by the police. The law enforcement received an emergency call on the crisp morning of Wednesday, January 10th, a day that will now be etched in the town’s memory for its grim revelation.

Shock and Sadness Engulf Neighbours

Neighbours, still struggling to wrap their heads around the shocking turn of events, have expressed their dismay and sadness. They noted that the children seemed well cared for, and that the area was generally a bubble of tranquillity. A poignant bunch of flowers, placed outside the property, serves as a touching tribute to the young life lost too soon. The property, meanwhile, remains sealed off, a silent witness to the tragedy.

Police Investigation Underway

The police continue to navigate through the intricate web of circumstances surrounding the child’s death. As the woman remains in custody, charged with murder, the law enforcement extends their condolences to the family grappling with an unimaginable loss. With the road leading to Upper Market Street, the scene of the incident, closed for an extended period on Wednesday, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

