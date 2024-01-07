Hassan Police Uncover Dark Truth in Triple Murder, Arrest Vijayapura Man

In a grim turn of events, the Hassan Police on January 6, arrested Ningappa Kagavadi, a 36-year-old man from Vijayapura, for a heart-wrenching triple murder case. The victims were identified as Shivamma and her two young children, Pavan and Sinchana. The horrific incident unfolded on January 1 in the quiet village of Dasarakoplu, Hassan. The grieving husband and father, Thirtha Prasad, found the lifeless bodies of his family on his return from work on January 2.

Initial Suspicions

Prasad’s gruesome discovery sparked an immediate investigation, with initial suspicions pointing towards a tragic suicide pact. The reason for this conjecture was the presence of a leaking gas cylinder at the crime scene. However, the police’s dedication to uncover the truth led them to a more chilling reality.

Unraveling the Truth

Upon further investigation, the police determined that the tragic deaths were not the result of a suicide pact, but a premeditated murder carried out with the intent of theft. This revelation shifted the course of the investigation, focusing on potential perpetrators who might have committed this heinous crime.

Justice Served

The relentless pursuit of justice by the Pension Mohalla Police bore fruit within five days of the crime. They identified and apprehended Ningappa Kagavadi as the perpetrator. Ningappa’s association with the family traced back to their shared work at a bakery in Vijayapura and his frequent visits to their home in Hassan. With this arrest, the police have successfully closed this shocking case, providing some solace to the grieving husband and the community shaken by this incident.