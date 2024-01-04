en English
Crime

Haslingden Trades Club Under Fire: Licensing Review Looms Amidst Violation Allegations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
In an unfolding story, Haslingden Trades Club in Rossendale finds itself embroiled in controversy over several licensing violations. The Rossendale Council, spurred by a request from Lancashire Police, is set to review the club’s premises licence. The burgeoning issue has been simmering since July 2023, with allegations ranging from after-hours alcohol service, anti-social behavior, to drug use, and suspicion of underage drinking.

Unearthed Violations

In a disconcerting series of events, reports indicate the club has been operating without a licence. This irregularity began after the untimely demise of the previous licence holder and supervisor, and no immediate measures were taken to rectify the situation. The local police have documented multiple instances of the club serving alcohol outside of permitted hours, along with the presence of controlled substances on the premises. These instances of misconduct, coupled with complaints from local residents and institutions about noise and disruptive behavior, have triggered the council’s decision to review the licence.

Police Intervention and Proposed Measures

The local police have proposed additional conditions on the club’s licence as a minimum response to the allegations. The council, however, has a range of options at its disposal. These options span from imposing no penalty to the extreme measure of revoking the licence entirely. This wide spectrum of possible outcomes keeps the club’s fate hanging in the balance.

The Role of Christopher Butterworth

Caught in the vortex of this controversy is the club’s current supervisor, Christopher Butterworth. Holding a personal licence since 2010, Butterworth now finds himself implicated in the ongoing issues. The allegations against him include a lack of understanding of the premises licence conditions, which has undoubtedly contributed to the current predicament. With the council’s licensing committee set to hear the case on January 11, club representatives, including Butterworth, will have an opportunity to present their side of the story.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

