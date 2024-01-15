Haryana Police Crackdown: Over 680 Arrested in Statewide Operation

In an operation of unprecedented magnitude, the Haryana Police, under the stewardship of Home Minister Anil Vij, has successfully arrested over 680 individuals accused of engaging in illicit activities. This extensive statewide crackdown involved a significant force of 6,582 police personnel conducting meticulously planned raids.

Scope of the Operation

The police registered a total of 490 cases under various acts including the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Excise Act, and the Arms Act. These cases led to the arrest of 683 accused individuals. A significant count of 22 FIRs were registered under the Arms Act alone, leading to seven arrests.

Seized Arms and Narcotics

The operation yielded a substantial seizure of illegal arms and narcotics. The confiscated items included nine pistols, two revolvers, 14 country-made firearms, and 31 cartridges. Moreover, the police also seized a considerable amount of drugs such as 3.5 kg of ganja, 18.75 grams of heroin, 20 grams of smack, and 705 grams of charas, as well as 600 prohibited narcotic capsules or injections.

Major Arrests

The operation also led to the apprehension of 10 wanted criminals, one cyber offender, 53 proclaimed offenders, and 66 individuals who had jumped bail. These arrests represent a significant stride in the state's efforts to clamp down on crime and enhance public safety by targeting those involved in illicit activities.

The operation also unearthed several individual cases of crime. In one instance, a police team probing a theft case was assaulted by a group at Haibowal Khurd, leading to the arrest of three individuals, with 10 others still unidentified. In another incident, the Jagraon police busted a gang of criminals and arrested one of its members for looting people using a toy pistol. Furthermore, Haryana Police also solved a murder case, arresting five people in connection with the murder of a former model in Gurugram.