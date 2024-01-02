en English
Crime

Haryana Home Minister Takes Decisive Action on DSP Harassment Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Haryana Home Minister Takes Decisive Action on DSP Harassment Case

In a decisive response to allegations of sexual harassment against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officer in Hisar, Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij commanded an immediate redressal. The officer was promptly transferred to another district, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Inspector General (IG) of Hisar, was established.

The SIT’s mission is to delve deeply into the allegations and produce a comprehensive report within 10 days.

The allegations surfaced when a woman from Hisar claimed the DSP had sexually harassed her. She further lamented that the Hisar Police had not accurately represented the facts, resulting in the accused being granted bail from the High Court.

Reacting to the allegations, Vij, serving also as the Health Minister, ordered the immediate transfer of the accused officer, thereby ensuring that justice is not hindered by any potential misuse of the officer’s local influence.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

