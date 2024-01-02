Haryana Home Minister Takes Decisive Action on DSP Harassment Case

In a decisive response to allegations of sexual harassment against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officer in Hisar, Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij commanded an immediate redressal. The officer was promptly transferred to another district, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Inspector General (IG) of Hisar, was established.

The SIT’s mission is to delve deeply into the allegations and produce a comprehensive report within 10 days.

The allegations surfaced when a woman from Hisar claimed the DSP had sexually harassed her. She further lamented that the Hisar Police had not accurately represented the facts, resulting in the accused being granted bail from the High Court.

Reacting to the allegations, Vij, serving also as the Health Minister, ordered the immediate transfer of the accused officer, thereby ensuring that justice is not hindered by any potential misuse of the officer’s local influence.