Harvard Lawyer Tim Damiani Swindles £2M from Millionaire Friend, Spends Fortune in Monte Carlo

Tim Damiani, a 70-year-old Harvard-educated lawyer, has been jailed for defrauding Aysun Kibar, a millionaire friend and board member of Turkish export giant Kibar Holdings, out of £2 million. The funds, intended for a luxury Mayfair home investment, were instead squandered in a Monte Carlo casino and on personal extravagances. Despite the significant loss, Damiani will be released immediately due to time served while on remand.

Advertisment

Trust Betrayed and Fortunes Lost

Damiani's betrayal surfaced when Kibar, having grown suspicious of the Mayfair property investment, demanded her money back, only to be met with denial from Damiani. The court heard how Damiani exploited his close familial ties with Kibar, leveraging their shared history and his prestigious background to facilitate his deceit. Southwark Crown Court detailed the extravagant misuse of Kibar's funds, highlighting Damiani's lavish spending and financial gifts to relatives.

The Legal Proceedings and Damiani's Admission

Advertisment

After being extradited from Italy in 2020, Damiani faced charges of fraud in the UK. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft, reflecting his overall dishonest conduct, leading to a 20-month jail sentence. However, the time already spent in custody surpassed the sentence, prompting his immediate release. Although no compensation has been ordered yet, future considerations for restitution to Kibar remain open.

Reflections on Justice and Remorse

Judge Hiddleston's remarks to Damiani underscored the profound breach of trust and the financial and emotional toll on Kibar. Despite acknowledging Damiani's remorse and forthcoming health challenges, the court's decision reflects the gravity of his actions yet leaves room for potential financial redress for Kibar. This case underscores the complexities of justice, the impact of white-collar crimes on victims, and the thin line between trust and betrayal among close associates.