en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Harvard in Legal Crosshairs Over Alleged Illegal Sale of Donated Bodies

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Harvard in Legal Crosshairs Over Alleged Illegal Sale of Donated Bodies

The gentle hush of Harvard University has been shattered by a series of lawsuits, filed by families of deceased individuals who donated their bodies for medical education. The plaintiffs allege that the remains were not cremated, as initially intended, but illegally sold to an underground market by morgue manager, Cedric Lodge.

Consolidated Civil Cases in Suffolk Superior Court

The civil cases, now consolidated in Suffolk Superior Court, have sent shockwaves through the community, casting a pall over the revered institution. The allegations, if proven true, represent a gross violation of trust, respect, and the sanctity of human life.

Desecration of Corpses: A Unique Legal Field

In an interview with Felice J. Freyer, attorney Kathryn Barnett, who specializes in cases involving desecration of corpses, spoke about the unique challenges presented by such cases. She drew parallels with the Tri-State Crematory litigation in Georgia, which sparked her interest in this niche legal field. She emphasized the emotional devastation suffered by families when the remains of their loved ones are mishandled.

Accountability and Respect: A Call to Action

Barnett underscored the necessity for accountability and the need to establish proper procedures to prevent future occurrences of such distressing violations. She also shared her experiences with other cases of mass desecration, including a Nashville medical examiner’s unauthorized TV show featuring autopsies, a Florida cemetery flood that damaged graves, and a Memphis cemetery’s mismanagement of burials. Her work is deeply rooted in the profound impact these situations have on families’ grieving processes, underlining the importance of respecting the deceased.

In conclusion, Harvard’s scandal serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities that exist even in the most trusted of institutions. It calls for increased vigilance, stringent regulations, and a commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards in handling the remains of the deceased.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
On a chilly January evening, Houston’s Montrose area was shaken by an unexpected event. Dulce, an emotional support dog, was stolen from her owner’s car. The incident, which occurred on January 3rd, 2024, set off a widespread search for Dulce, a beloved member of the local community and an invaluable asset to Revision Houston, an
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
11 mins ago
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight
13 mins ago
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight
Self-Defense Claim Contested in Maryland Shooting Case
15 seconds ago
Self-Defense Claim Contested in Maryland Shooting Case
Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas
16 seconds ago
Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas
Post Office Horizon Scandal: Call for Justice and Accountability Resounds
5 mins ago
Post Office Horizon Scandal: Call for Justice and Accountability Resounds
Latest Headlines
World News
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
11 seconds
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
16 seconds
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
39 seconds
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
42 seconds
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
46 seconds
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
5 mins
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
8 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
9 mins
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
11 mins
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
13 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app