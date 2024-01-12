Hartford Man, Melvin Castro, Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal 2022 DUI Crash

Melvin Castro, a 31-year-old Hartford resident, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after serving six and a half years, followed by three years of probation, for a fatal DUI crash that occurred in 2022. The crash led to the unfortunate death of 33-year-old Jamal Randolph McCall and caused grave injuries to another passenger.

Details of the Fatal DUI Crash

On July 11, 2022, Castro’s vehicle, traveling at a reckless speed of 81 mph in a 30-mph zone, ran a red light and struck another car. The impact resulted in McCall’s vehicle crashing, leading to his death and severe injuries to a 33-year-old passenger. Castro had a blood alcohol concentration of .15, nearly double the legal limit in Connecticut, and admitted to consuming marijuana prior to driving.

Castro’s Guilty Plea and Sentencing

Castro pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the Second Degree with a Motor Vehicle and Assault in the Second Degree with a Motor Vehicle. At the sentencing hearing, the surviving victim expressed the tragic loss of McCall and his own permanent injuries sustained from the crash. Castro, who claimed not to be a regular drinker, admitted to having a few drinks and consuming marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

Tragic Aftermath and A Cry for Justice

While Castro was rescued from his burning car by good Samaritans and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the consequences of his actions have left permanent scars on the victims. McCall’s death, ruled an accident and caused by blunt force trauma, has left a void that can never be filled. The surviving victim continues to suffer from the injuries inflicted during the crash, a constant reminder of the horrific incident. Castro’s sentencing serves as a grim reminder of the deadly consequences of impaired driving.