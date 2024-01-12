en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Hartford Man, Melvin Castro, Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal 2022 DUI Crash

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Hartford Man, Melvin Castro, Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal 2022 DUI Crash

Melvin Castro, a 31-year-old Hartford resident, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after serving six and a half years, followed by three years of probation, for a fatal DUI crash that occurred in 2022. The crash led to the unfortunate death of 33-year-old Jamal Randolph McCall and caused grave injuries to another passenger.

Details of the Fatal DUI Crash

On July 11, 2022, Castro’s vehicle, traveling at a reckless speed of 81 mph in a 30-mph zone, ran a red light and struck another car. The impact resulted in McCall’s vehicle crashing, leading to his death and severe injuries to a 33-year-old passenger. Castro had a blood alcohol concentration of .15, nearly double the legal limit in Connecticut, and admitted to consuming marijuana prior to driving.

Castro’s Guilty Plea and Sentencing

Castro pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the Second Degree with a Motor Vehicle and Assault in the Second Degree with a Motor Vehicle. At the sentencing hearing, the surviving victim expressed the tragic loss of McCall and his own permanent injuries sustained from the crash. Castro, who claimed not to be a regular drinker, admitted to having a few drinks and consuming marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

Tragic Aftermath and A Cry for Justice

While Castro was rescued from his burning car by good Samaritans and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the consequences of his actions have left permanent scars on the victims. McCall’s death, ruled an accident and caused by blunt force trauma, has left a void that can never be filled. The surviving victim continues to suffer from the injuries inflicted during the crash, a constant reminder of the horrific incident. Castro’s sentencing serves as a grim reminder of the deadly consequences of impaired driving.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Fatal Road Accident in Chennai: Two Students Arrested
In a tragic incident on the Ennore Express Highway in Chennai, two local fisherwomen lost their lives to a fatal road accident caused by a high-speed motorcycle. The victims, identified as S Subha, 37, and S Bavani, 38, were returning home from work when they were hit by the bike while crossing the road. One
Fatal Road Accident in Chennai: Two Students Arrested
Tragic Drowning in Newbury Reveals Arrest Warrant for Victim
21 mins ago
Tragic Drowning in Newbury Reveals Arrest Warrant for Victim
Shootout on Detroit's West Side: Officer and Two Others Hospitalized
22 mins ago
Shootout on Detroit's West Side: Officer and Two Others Hospitalized
Vehicle Accident and Bridge Damage Cause Major Disruption on Interstate 68
9 mins ago
Vehicle Accident and Bridge Damage Cause Major Disruption on Interstate 68
Resilience and Ethical Conduct: Tracing the Narratives of Martiney Yazzie and Shane Pinto
16 mins ago
Resilience and Ethical Conduct: Tracing the Narratives of Martiney Yazzie and Shane Pinto
Teen Narrowly Escapes Death in Snowmobile Accident
20 mins ago
Teen Narrowly Escapes Death in Snowmobile Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship
5 seconds
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
19 seconds
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
43 seconds
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
1 min
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
1 min
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
2 mins
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
2 mins
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
2 mins
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
2 mins
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app