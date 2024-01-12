en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Harsh Sentence for Singaporean Man in Sexual Abuse Case Underlines Gravity of Crime

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Harsh Sentence for Singaporean Man in Sexual Abuse Case Underlines Gravity of Crime

A 47-year-old Singaporean man has been handed one of the harshest sentences for sexual crimes against a minor in recent history. The man, whose identity remains cloaked to safeguard the victim’s anonymity, has been sentenced to 29 years and six months in jail, along with 24 strokes of the cane, for repeated sexual assault against his underage niece.

Abuse Under the Guise of Guardianship

The victim, a minor, was under her uncle’s guardianship when the sexual abuses commenced. The violation started when the girl was five or six and continued relentlessly until she turned 11. The severity of the abuse was further exacerbated by the fact that the man took photographs of his illicit acts, adding a layer of psychological torment for the victim.

Breaking the Silence

The minor’s ordeal came to light only when she mustered the courage to confide in her friends, who subsequently alerted the authorities. This led to the arrest and trial of the man, and his eventual conviction on three counts of rape.

Singapore’s Legal Stance on Sexual Offences

The prosecution sought a jail term of between 28 and 30 years, coupled with 24 strokes of the cane—a form of corporal punishment still employed in Singapore. The final sentence, aligning closely with the prosecution’s demand, underscores Singapore’s stringent legal approach towards sexual offenders. The court’s decision signifies the gravity of the crime, particularly when committed against vulnerable individuals within their own family. It also serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of such heinous actions, intended as a deterrent for others.

This case has cast a spotlight on the issue of sexual abuse within families in Singapore, raising concerns about the safety of children in the care of relatives. The severity of the punishment meted out in this case is reflective of the strong stance against such crimes, emphasizing the need for vigilance and strict law enforcement to protect the rights and safety of minors.

0
Crime Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
35 seconds ago
Unveiled: Granddaughters Expose Elder Abuse in Care Home
Exposing an unsettling tale of elder abuse in a Wolverhampton care home, two vigilant granddaughters, Danielle Hinsley and Rebecca, turned the spotlight on a disturbing issue plaguing the healthcare sector. Their 89-year-old grandmother, Beryl Wall, a dementia patient, was the victim of both physical and emotional torment at the hands of four care workers. The
Unveiled: Granddaughters Expose Elder Abuse in Care Home
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer
23 mins ago
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer
Ecuador in Crisis: 178 Prison Guards Held Hostage in Gang Standoff
30 mins ago
Ecuador in Crisis: 178 Prison Guards Held Hostage in Gang Standoff
High-Speed Multi-State Chase Ends in Fatal Altercation
6 mins ago
High-Speed Multi-State Chase Ends in Fatal Altercation
Bengaluru Start-Up CEO Suchana Seth Accused of Killing Her 4-Year-Old Son
14 mins ago
Bengaluru Start-Up CEO Suchana Seth Accused of Killing Her 4-Year-Old Son
Safety Concerns Spark Potential Mass Resignation of Cape Town's CPF Members
21 mins ago
Safety Concerns Spark Potential Mass Resignation of Cape Town's CPF Members
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP to Infuse Fresh Faces in Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections: A Strategic Shift
19 seconds
BJP to Infuse Fresh Faces in Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections: A Strategic Shift
Unveiled: Granddaughters Expose Elder Abuse in Care Home
35 seconds
Unveiled: Granddaughters Expose Elder Abuse in Care Home
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
5 mins
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
TMC Declines Seat Sharing Negotiations with Congress: A Strategic Move in Indian Politics
6 mins
TMC Declines Seat Sharing Negotiations with Congress: A Strategic Move in Indian Politics
Cold Weather to Add an Extra Layer of Challenge in Mohali Cricket Match
6 mins
Cold Weather to Add an Extra Layer of Challenge in Mohali Cricket Match
Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in Arrest of NEIP CEO
7 mins
Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in Arrest of NEIP CEO
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
9 mins
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
Global Concerns Over Maritime Attacks and Indian Single Malt's Triumph
20 mins
Global Concerns Over Maritime Attacks and Indian Single Malt's Triumph
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
21 mins
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
16 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app