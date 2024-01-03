Harrison County Grand Jury Returns 53 Indictments in January 2024

In a move that will reverberate through the justice corridors of Harrison County, West Virginia, a grand jury has issued 53 indictments in the January 2024 term. Among the most notable is the case of 43-year-old Ulices Pineda, indicted on murder and firearm charges relating to the shooting death of David Mazza in North View, Clarksburg.

Charges Spanning Wide Criminal Spectrum

Accompanying Pineda’s case are other indictments encompassing a broad spectrum of offenses. Joshua Riffle, involved in a police standoff, is among those indicted, although his specific charges remain undisclosed due to privacy laws. Tyler Beale faces charges of animal cruelty and firearm use, following an incident where he allegedly shot his disobedient dog.

Brandon Limberick is facing multiple counts relating to a drive-by shooting. Caine Vanhorn has been indicted for wanton endangerment and drug possession, following an event where he allegedly fired shots at a Days Inn and was later found in possession of methamphetamine.

A Glimpse into the Larger Picture

The list of indictments provides a snapshot of the varying types of crime plaguing Harrison County. Richard Riggleman is another individual charged with wanton endangerment, after he allegedly discharged a firearm during an argument, threatening to kill a woman.

Brianna Wise is facing charges of child neglect and drug possession after a traffic stop revealed drugs near a child’s items. Gloria Martin and Walter Tinker have been indicted for drug-related offenses near a school, while Corey and Patricia Shafer face charges for possessing and intending to deliver controlled substances.

A Pattern of Drug-Related Offenses

An alarming pattern emerges from the indictments, with numerous cases linked to drug offenses. Arthur Murray, for instance, has been indicted for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl in Harrison County – a charge stemming from an incident in Preston County.

This was the final grand jury term for Judge Bedell, who has presided over more than three dozen grand jury sessions. The outcomes of these cases will be keenly watched, as they represent not just the fight for justice, but also a struggle against the rising tide of crime within the county.