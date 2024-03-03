Harford County Man Arrested in Delaware for Attempted Chrysler Minivan Theft

GEORGETOWN, MD - In a recent incident that sheds light on the rising trend of vehicle thefts, Dragco Wiggins, an 18-year-old from Harford County, was arrested on Friday night after attempting to steal a Chrysler minivan in Georgetown, Delaware. Delaware State Police were called to the scene on Zoar Road following a report of an attempted vehicle theft, marking a significant event in the ongoing battle against crime in the area.

Caught in the Act

Upon their arrival, troopers found Wiggins in the driver's seat of the vehicle, confronted by the minivan's owner. The investigation revealed that the owner had heard her car's horn from inside her house and discovered Wiggins inside the vehicle upon investigation. It was found that Wiggins had stolen cash from the minivan's center console and caused damage to the multi-selector switch, a key component in the vehicle’s operation. This act of theft and vandalism is indicative of a larger national issue of vehicular crimes.

Charges and Custody

Wiggins was taken into custody without incident and faces multiple charges, including Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Theft Under $1,500, Tampering with a Vehicle, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespass. These charges reflect the seriousness of the crime and the law enforcement’s commitment to preventing vehicle thefts. Wiggins's arrest was facilitated by the quick response of the Delaware State Police and the vigilance of the victim.

National Trend of Vehicle Thefts

The damage found in the Chrysler minivan is consistent with a worrying nationwide trend of vehicle thefts. Law enforcement agencies across the country are reporting an increase in similar crimes, highlighting the need for heightened security measures and public awareness. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding personal property and the ongoing challenges faced by communities in combating vehicle theft.

This arrest in Georgetown shines a spotlight on the broader issue of vehicle security and the efforts of law enforcement to address it. As communities grapple with the rise in vehicle thefts, the case of Dragco Wiggins underscores the importance of vigilance and cooperation between the public and police. It also prompts a discussion on preventative measures that can be taken to protect against such crimes in the future, ensuring the safety and security of personal property.