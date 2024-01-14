Harassment Leads to Young Woman’s Suicide in Faridkot: Man Arrested

In a tragic development from Faridkot, a 21-year-old woman ended her life, with her mother accusing a man of harassment leading to her distress. The woman, an employee at an IELTS centre, was repeatedly harassed by a man identified as Dilpreet Singh, according to the victim’s mother. This distressing turn of events led to the registration of a case against Singh under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to abetment to suicide.

Victim Found in Fide Kalan Village

The young woman’s body was discovered in a canal located near Fide Kalan village in Faridkot, marking the tragic culmination of her ordeal. The discovery has added a grim dimension to the investigation, which is now focused on verifying the allegations made by the victim’s mother.

Suspect Dilpreet Singh Booked

In response to the serious allegations, the police took swift action. Dilpreet Singh has been apprehended and booked under Section 306 of the IPC. Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh confirmed that the investigation into the allegations is ongoing. The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the community, highlighting the urgent need for robust mechanisms to tackle harassment.

Community in Shock

The incident has sent shock waves through Faridkot, with residents grappling to come to terms with the tragic loss. This case serves as a stark reminder of the far-reaching consequences of harassment and the urgent need for systemic changes to safeguard victims. As the investigation continues, the community awaits justice for the young victim, whose life was tragically cut short.