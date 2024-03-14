Harare Police Officers Caught in Bribery Scheme; Bogus ZACC Agents Steal $10,000

Two female police officers stationed at Mbare Police Station in Harare, Zimbabwe, have been caught in a bribery scandal, collecting illicit payments from motorists for the release of impounded vehicles. Victoria Shoriwa, 36, and Naume Dube, 31, find themselves facing charges of criminal abuse of office following their illicit activities. Concurrently, a separate incident saw two individuals impersonating Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers committing a violent theft of $10,000, highlighting a concerning trend of corruption and impersonation within the country.

Bribery at Mbare Police Station

On March 11, detectives received a tip-off leading them to Mbare Police Station, where they discovered Shoriwa and Dube engaging in corrupt practices. These officers were reportedly in the habit of demanding bribes from motorists whose vehicles had been impounded, leveraging their authority for personal gain. The situation escalated when Dube attempted to destroy evidence linking them to the bribes. Upon their arrest, Dube was found in possession of $120, presumed to be proceeds from their corrupt activities. Both officers were subsequently released on $100 bail each, with their court case remanded to April 4.

Impersonation and Theft by Bogus ZACC Officers

In an alarming related case, two men, Tendai Chiraya, 43, and Onisimo Maruke, 50, were charged after posing as officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to extort and steal from a complainant. On February 22, they approached their victim, threatening arrest for possessing large sums of money unless a bribe was paid. The situation quickly turned violent when Maruke, armed with a knife, demanded and forcibly took an additional $10,000 from the complainant, totaling $10,150 stolen. This incident underscores the audacity of criminals impersonating law enforcement to exploit citizens, further complicating the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe.

Reflections on Corruption and Impersonation

This series of events casts a shadow over the integrity of law enforcement and anti-corruption efforts in Zimbabwe, revealing how deeply ingrained issues of bribery, corruption, and impersonation have become. For the citizens of Harare and beyond, these incidents are a stark reminder of the vigilance needed to combat corruption at all levels of society. As the legal proceedings against the involved officers and the bogus ZACC agents unfold, the outcomes will be closely watched as indicators of Zimbabwe's commitment to upholding law and order and fighting corruption. Meanwhile, the broader implications for trust in law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies remain a pressing concern for the nation's future.