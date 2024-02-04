Harare Man Convicted for Assault and Drug Possession in High-Profile Case

A high-profile assault case in Harare took a shocking turn when Munyaradzi Antony Mwedziwendira, a 30-year-old man with suspected ties to drug dealing, was found guilty of assaulting Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa, and his acquaintance, Wellington Vengesai. The altercation began over a trivial parking dispute at Trude Mansions in the capital city, but quickly escalated when Mwedziwendira threatened to shoot the two men.

Confrontation and Threats

The confrontation was initiated by Mwedziwendira who held Mnangagwa by the collar and Vengesai by his beard, in a display of unbridled aggression. Onlookers managed to restrain Mwedziwendira before his threats could materialize into a more dangerous situation. The court has found him guilty on two counts of assault and his sentencing is scheduled for the following Monday.

Narcotics Seized

However, the assault conviction is only the tip of the iceberg for Mwedziwendira. He, along with his employee, Jasper Cephas Kuziva, is also facing charges for unlawful possession of marijuana (locally known as mbanje), unspecified medicines, and unregistered medicines allegedly intended for resale. This development stems from a report of drug dealing and a public brawl, which led to the intervention of law enforcement.

Impact on Public Safety

Upon investigation, the police recovered two sachets of mbanje from Mwedziwendira's Mercedes Benz C220 and a significant quantity of drugs, including 26 mbanje cigarettes and various pills and capsules, from other vehicles present at the scene. The total street value of the seized drugs is pegged at a staggering $825,000. Both the narcotics and the vehicles are currently under police custody, serving as key exhibits in the ongoing case.