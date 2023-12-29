en English
Crime

Harare Maid Faces Court for Alleged Theft of US$15,700

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
Harare Maid Faces Court for Alleged Theft of US$15,700

In the bustling city of Harare, Zimbabwe, a routine and seemingly uneventful day took an unexpected turn as Otilia Mushoriwa, a 39-year-old maid, was brought before Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure. The charges? A hefty theft of US$15,700 from her Chinese employer, Hongzhong Chen.

Unfolding of the Incident

The incident, as reported, unfolded on December 26. Chen, a 38-year-old resident of the Avonlea neighborhood, had been entrusted with US$15,000 by friends for safekeeping.

Placing the hefty sum in his wardrobe, Chen thought little more of the money until he discovered its absence. The ensuing investigation swiftly led to Mushoriwa, with the cash discovered in her handbag— a handbag found discarded in a rubbish bin.

Denial of Accusations and Legal Proceedings

Despite the damning evidence, Mushoriwa has vehemently denied the accusations of theft. She has been remanded in custody, awaiting a bail ruling. The date of the trial has not yet been announced.

Impartial Reporting by NewsDay Zimbabwe

This incident has been reported by NewsDay Zimbabwe, an independent media house known for its political impartiality. The media house has an extensive portfolio of newspapers, including The Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern, and NewsDay, and is committed to delivering unbiased news to its readers. The case continues to unfold and is being prosecuted by State prosecutor Heather Muwokoto.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

