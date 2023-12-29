Harare Maid Faces Court for Alleged Theft of US$15,700

In the bustling city of Harare, Zimbabwe, a routine and seemingly uneventful day took an unexpected turn as Otilia Mushoriwa, a 39-year-old maid, was brought before Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure. The charges? A hefty theft of US$15,700 from her Chinese employer, Hongzhong Chen.

Unfolding of the Incident

The incident, as reported, unfolded on December 26. Chen, a 38-year-old resident of the Avonlea neighborhood, had been entrusted with US$15,000 by friends for safekeeping.

Placing the hefty sum in his wardrobe, Chen thought little more of the money until he discovered its absence. The ensuing investigation swiftly led to Mushoriwa, with the cash discovered in her handbag— a handbag found discarded in a rubbish bin.

Denial of Accusations and Legal Proceedings

Despite the damning evidence, Mushoriwa has vehemently denied the accusations of theft. She has been remanded in custody, awaiting a bail ruling. The date of the trial has not yet been announced.

The case continues to unfold and is being prosecuted by State prosecutor Heather Muwokoto.