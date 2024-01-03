Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire

In a startling incident, a woman in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, narrowly escaped injury when her ex-boyfriend allegedly targeted her with gunfire. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony D. Pascoe, reportedly fired multiple shots from a second-floor window of his residence as the woman was leaving her vehicle.

Invitation to Danger

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, stated that she had been invited by Pascoe to join him at a tavern. Upon her arrival at his residence, she was met with an unexpected and dangerous situation. As she exited her vehicle, she heard the deafening sound of a gunshot and reportedly saw Pascoe at a window, armed with a firearm. In a state of panic, she quickly re-entered her Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene, with the chilling sound of more gunshots echoing in her ears.

Swift Police Response

After escaping from the scene, the woman immediately reported the incident to the State Police barracks in Wilkes-Barre. In response to the report, the police investigated Pascoe’s residence. They seized three long guns and a handgun and recovered a projectile from her vehicle – evidence of the terrifying ordeal she had just survived.

Unsettling Discovery

Pascoe was promptly arraigned on charges that include aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. As he awaits trial, he is currently being held without bail. Further investigations revealed an outstanding warrant for Pascoe’s arrest, pertaining to unrelated assault and harassment charges, adding another layer to his already troubling profile.