Crime

Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire

In a startling incident, a woman in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, narrowly escaped injury when her ex-boyfriend allegedly targeted her with gunfire. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony D. Pascoe, reportedly fired multiple shots from a second-floor window of his residence as the woman was leaving her vehicle.

Invitation to Danger

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, stated that she had been invited by Pascoe to join him at a tavern. Upon her arrival at his residence, she was met with an unexpected and dangerous situation. As she exited her vehicle, she heard the deafening sound of a gunshot and reportedly saw Pascoe at a window, armed with a firearm. In a state of panic, she quickly re-entered her Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene, with the chilling sound of more gunshots echoing in her ears.

Swift Police Response

After escaping from the scene, the woman immediately reported the incident to the State Police barracks in Wilkes-Barre. In response to the report, the police investigated Pascoe’s residence. They seized three long guns and a handgun and recovered a projectile from her vehicle – evidence of the terrifying ordeal she had just survived.

Unsettling Discovery

Pascoe was promptly arraigned on charges that include aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. As he awaits trial, he is currently being held without bail. Further investigations revealed an outstanding warrant for Pascoe’s arrest, pertaining to unrelated assault and harassment charges, adding another layer to his already troubling profile.

Crime Law United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

