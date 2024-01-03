Hancock County Jail Reports Series of Charges: Theft, Battery, and More

In a sudden surge of criminal activity, Hancock County Jail has reported a series of charges against individuals spanning various accusations. The charges, which have been filed over the last two days, range from theft to battery, and even include operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The Sheriff’s Department, the central point of contact for any inquiries related to these charges, can be reached at 317-477-1147.

Charges in Detail

The list of charges from Hancock County Jail includes Misti Rose Danielowicz, a 42-year-old woman facing a theft charge. Eric Deon Cissell, 33, whose address in Indianapolis remains undisclosed, has been charged with battery, inclusive of battery involving bodily waste. Justin William Dean Canan, 38, is wanted on a warrant from another county, while DeShawn Stephen Baldwin, 28, faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Furthermore, Gregory Allen Unger, 57, is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine. The jail, currently holding 15 inmates charged with various offenses, is working closely with the court system to ensure that each inmate receives a fair trial.

Additional Information

The Hancock County grand jury has indicted multiple individuals on an array of charges. These include escape, burglary, theft, possession of controlled substances, and traffic violations. Arraignment dates and bail have been set for each individual, with charges ranging from second degree assault to eluding law enforcement.

As the situation unfolds, the authorities continue to maintain vigilance, looking to uphold the law and ensure the safety of their community.