Hampton Roads Launches Lifeline for Homicide Survivors

In what can only be described as a crucial step towards offering solace to those affected by the devastation of homicide, the Virginia Victim Assistance Network has launched new Homicide Survivor Support Groups in Hampton Roads. This initiative comes in response to the escalating violence in the region, with the Gun Violence Archive reporting that 16 families have been shattered by homicide just this year.

Personal Experiences Transform into Advocacy

Scharnelle Hamlin, a survivor herself, knows all too well the enduring pain that homicide inflicts on families. Having lost a cousin and a young man she considered a nephew to this heinous crime, she has been at the forefront advocating for support for survivors. Hamlin emphasizes that the grief and trauma associated with homicide are profound and long-lasting, often leading to issues such as depression, substance abuse, and in some cases, suicide.

Support Groups - A Beacon of Hope

Hamlin highlights the vital role of Homicide Survivor Support Groups, which act as a safe haven for survivors to share their experiences and receive support from peers and mental health professionals. The groups, facilitated through the Virginia Victim Assistance Network, are made possible through grant funding, ensuring they remain free for those in need.

Expansion to Reach More Survivors

In an effort to reach as many survivors as possible, new support groups are being established in locations including Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Isle of Wight County. The groups are open to anyone who has lost a loved one to homicide, providing them with an avenue to process their grief and receive much-needed support.

Hamlin's message to those affected is clear: help is readily available. She underscores the importance of these groups in preventing suicide among survivors, and encourages those in need to reach out and avail of the support being offered. This initiative marks a significant step in addressing the aftermath of homicide in Hampton Roads, offering survivors a lifeline in their darkest hours.