Hampton Roads Grapples with Trauma of Homicide: A Look into Community Support Initiatives

The trauma of homicide casts a long, cold shadow over Hampton Roads, Virginia, where 16 families have already mourned the loss of loved ones to such violence this year alone, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. The enduring grief and pain that follow these tragedies are not easily quantified, nor are they easily understood by those who have not experienced them firsthand.

The Unique Pain of Homicide Loss

Scharnelle Hamlin, who lost a cousin to homicide in 2012 and a young man she considered a nephew in 2022, shares her personal account of the profound grief that accompanies such a loss. The pain, she describes, is unique and does not diminish over time. It is a wound that heals on its surface but continues to throb deep within.

Tackling the Challenges of Grief Counseling

Hamlin also sheds light on the challenges that survivors face in accessing grief counseling. The financial barrier is formidable, with counseling sessions costing between $100 and $125—a price tag that many cannot afford. This hurdle, however, is not insurmountable. Organizations like the Virginia Victim Assistance Network (VVAN) are stepping in to bridge the gap.

Support Groups: A Lifeline for Survivors

VVAN offers Homicide Survivor Support Groups that serve as a free space for survivors to share their experiences, receive support from mental health professionals, and learn coping strategies. Funded by grants, these groups are available in various locations, including Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Isle of Wight County. A new group is poised to begin in Norfolk come March.

Help, as Hamlin underscores, is available. She urges the community to reach out, to seek support, and to know that they are not alone in their sorrow. Each voice that speaks up, she believes, reverberates in the collective consciousness and brings the community one step closer to healing.