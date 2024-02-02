Hampton Roads' Beacon of Hope: Homicide Survivor Support Groups

Hampton Roads, Virginia, has witnessed the tragic impact of gun violence, with 16 families affected by homicides in just the initial month of this year. The human toll of such violence has been starkly articulated by Scharnelle Hamlin, a local resident who has experienced the loss of two loved ones to homicide.

Experiencing the Aftermath of Homicide

Hamlin's narrative resonates with the profound pain and grief that survivors of homicide victims endure. She underscores the challenges in accessing affordable grief counseling, with a typical session costing between $100 and $125, an amount that many families find prohibitive.

Support Groups: A Beacon of Hope

To address this unmet need, Hamlin points to the Homicide Survivor Support Groups facilitated by the Virginia Victim Assistance Network. This initiative offers a free platform for survivors to find solace in shared experiences and gain access to mental health professionals. Participants can learn coping strategies, and find a safe space to discuss and remember their loved ones.

Reducing Suicide Rates and Expanding Reach

The program has earned recognition for its role in reducing suicide rates among those grieving a loss due to homicide. Funded by grants, the Virginia Victim Assistance Network is expanding its reach by launching a new support group in Norfolk this March. This adds to existing groups in Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Isle of Wight County.

Hamlin's message to the community is clear and hopeful: help is only a phone call away. She encourages those affected by homicide to register for these support groups via the organization's website. As the residents of Hampton Roads navigate the devastating aftermath of homicide, initiatives like these offer a ray of hope and a pathway towards healing.