Hampshire Police on the Hunt for 24-Year-Old Samuel Lee Hamilton

The Hampshire Police are in an active pursuit for Samuel Lee Hamilton, a 24-year-old man who has violated his license conditions and is now subject to a recall to prison. Hamilton was last sighted in the Portsea area of Portsmouth on January 7, and is believed to have connections in both Southampton and Portsmouth. The police have made a public appeal for assistance in tracking down Hamilton and have issued a stern warning that any attempt to harbor him or interfere with police efforts could result in legal repercussions.

Advertisment

A Public Appeal

In their bid to locate Hamilton, the authorities have issued an appeal to the public. They have urged anyone with information about Hamilton's whereabouts to step forward, while also cautioning against any attempts to intervene in their pursuit. The police have underlined the potential legal consequences for anyone found to be harboring Hamilton or obstructing their efforts to apprehend him.

Description of the Wanted Man

Advertisment

Samuel Lee Hamilton is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He has short blonde hair, brown eyes, and bears a distinctive tattoo of a knife or sword on a finger of his right hand. This tattoo could serve as a visual identifier for anyone who might encounter him.

Authorities Urge Caution

The authorities have strongly advised anyone with information about Hamilton's location not to approach him. Instead, they should immediately contact the police with the reference number 44230520076. The police have reiterated that the safety of the public is their primary concern, and have asked for the public's cooperation in their efforts to locate Hamilton.