Crime

Hamilton Gang Members Plead Guilty to Reduced Charges in 2019 Teen Murder

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
In a recent development from Hamilton, Ohio, co-defendants Damone Davis and Tai’je Goolsby have entered guilty pleas to reduced charges related to the 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Londale Harvey. The incident occurred in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood, where Harvey was shot and killed upon exiting a barber shop.

Surprising Turn in Court Proceedings

Both Davis and Goolsby had been initially indicted on multiple charges and were set to stand trial. However, in a surprising turn, they have pleaded guilty and received prison sentences. Tai’je Goolsby, 30, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification indicating gang activity, and having weapons under disability. This resulted in a 15-year prison sentence.

Concurrent Sentencing for Davis

Damone Davis, 25, pleaded guilty to the same charges and received a 16-year prison sentence. Interestingly, this sentence will run concurrently with a federal prison term that Davis is currently serving for a separate conviction related to firearms and drug trafficking. This federal conviction arises from Davis’s leadership role in a gang notorious for drug trafficking and violence in Butler County.

RU GANG vs THIRTY GANG: A Turbulent History

The gang Davis is associated with, RU GANG, has been embroiled in a turf war with another local gang, THIRTY GANG. This feud has led to multiple homicides and shootings since 2016. The tragic incident involving Harvey was described by witnesses as a drive-by shooting, with the assailants collecting shell casings afterward.

This case highlights the ongoing struggle for control among gangs in Hamilton, and the severe consequences it bears on the community.

Crime United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

