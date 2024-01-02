Hamilton Gang Members Plead Guilty to Reduced Charges in 2019 Teen Murder
In a recent development from Hamilton, Ohio, co-defendants Damone Davis and Tai’je Goolsby have entered guilty pleas to reduced charges related to the 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Londale Harvey. The incident occurred in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood, where Harvey was shot and killed upon exiting a barber shop.
Surprising Turn in Court Proceedings
Both Davis and Goolsby had been initially indicted on multiple charges and were set to stand trial. However, in a surprising turn, they have pleaded guilty and received prison sentences. Tai’je Goolsby, 30, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification indicating gang activity, and having weapons under disability. This resulted in a 15-year prison sentence.
Concurrent Sentencing for Davis
Damone Davis, 25, pleaded guilty to the same charges and received a 16-year prison sentence. Interestingly, this sentence will run concurrently with a federal prison term that Davis is currently serving for a separate conviction related to firearms and drug trafficking. This federal conviction arises from Davis’s leadership role in a gang notorious for drug trafficking and violence in Butler County.
RU GANG vs THIRTY GANG: A Turbulent History
The gang Davis is associated with, RU GANG, has been embroiled in a turf war with another local gang, THIRTY GANG. This feud has led to multiple homicides and shootings since 2016. The tragic incident involving Harvey was described by witnesses as a drive-by shooting, with the assailants collecting shell casings afterward.
This case highlights the ongoing struggle for control among gangs in Hamilton, and the severe consequences it bears on the community.
