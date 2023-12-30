en English
Crime

Hamas Terror Attacks Unearth Horrors of Widespread Sexual Violence in Israel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:26 pm EST
Hamas Terror Attacks Unearth Horrors of Widespread Sexual Violence in Israel

In a chilling revelation of the aftermath of Hamas terror attacks on Israel, evidence of widespread sexual assault and mutilation has come to light. First responders, caught in a whirlwind of panic and confusion, discovered the bodies of women and girls bearing signs of sexual abuse across various locations. The nature and extent of these crimes, however, risk being obscured by a myriad of factors, including cultural taboos, reluctance of authorities to publicize the allegations, and the hurried response of the first responders who lacked the expertise to formally identify the crimes.

Unmasking the Atrocities

Israeli and international media networks have been relying on testimonies by Israeli ZAKA volunteers to report on accusations of systematic gender-based violence perpetrated by Palestinians against Israeli women. However, ZAKA’s credibility has been compromised by its troubled history. This organization, significantly funded by the government and operating with Zionist ideological objectives, has been embroiled in controversies ranging from allegations of sexual violence and silencing victims to financial corruption and spreading fake news. In addition, it has been implicated in Israel’s propaganda campaign and has even been recruited to support government propaganda campaigns.

Revealing the Unspoken Horror

The New York Times published an exhaustive report detailing the systematic sexual abuse and rape committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women. The report, corroborated by over 150 witnesses, presented multiple instances of sexual abuse and mutilation in southern Israel. It included explicit and heart-wrenching descriptions of the abuse, supported by video footage and eyewitness accounts.

The Veil of Silence

Despite the gravity of these crimes, Israeli officials initially hesitated to publicly acknowledge the reports of rape and sexual assault. It was not until weeks later that they began to address these allegations publicly. This reluctance is reflective of how sexual violence remains a deeply sensitive issue in Israel. Furthermore, women’s rights activists have accused international organizations of ignoring the reports, thereby exacerbating the culture of silence surrounding these atrocities.

Crime Human Rights
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

