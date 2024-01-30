Halewood Man Charged for Firearm Offense After Shots Fired in Home

On Tuesday, January 23, a startling event unfolded in Halewood, Merseyside, as shots rang out from a residential property on Yew Tree Road. The Merseyside Police reacted swiftly, descending upon the scene just before 2.30 pm. Their investigation revealed evidence of gunfire damage to a wall within the property, a chilling testament to the potential danger posed.

Response and Arrest

In response to the shooting, a substantial police force was mobilised, including armed officers and a helicopter. The nearby Arncliffe Court Nursing Home was also searched as part of the operation. Concerned for the safety of the community, residents were advised to stay indoors during the operation. Amidst the tension and fear, one figure emerged at the centre of the incident: 24-year-old Bradley O'Donohue.

Charges and Court Appearance

O'Donohue, also a resident of Yew Tree Road, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The gravity of the charges against him reflects the severity of the incident and the potential risk to life. He is scheduled to appear at the Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 31. Fortunately, despite the alarming event, there were no reported injuries.

Call for Public Assistance

As investigations continue, the police are seeking further assistance from the public. They encourage anyone with knowledge about the storage or use of weapons in the area to come forward and contact Merseyside Police or Crimestoppers anonymously. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that firearms can pose in residential areas and the importance of community vigilance.