Haiti's Police Force Dwindles Amidst Escalating Crises: An Urgent Cry for Help

In an alarming trend, Haiti's police force has experienced a drastic reduction in numbers, plummeting from 1,600 officers to a mere 200 between October and the end of 2023. This significant decrease is attributed to a combination of natural deaths and killings, with 39 officers succumbing to natural causes and 37 falling victim to armed gangs within the same year. The overall reduction in the police force over the past two years stands at a staggering 1,950 officers.

The Struggle of Haiti's Finest

The challenging conditions faced by the police, including a lack of future prospects, have led many to seek humanitarian parole in the United States. The National Police Union of Haiti (SNPH) has amplified the calls for psychological support for officers who are at the forefront of the battle against armed gangs in the country. The Union has underscored the toll these harsh realities are taking on the physical, psychological, and emotional well-being of police officers. The meager salaries they receive are insufficient to cover basic living expenses, pushing many to abandon their posts.

Facing the Health Crisis

Amid these escalating crises and growing threats, the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched its 2024 Health Emergency Appeal. It targets over 166 million people in need of health assistance, with a special focus on addressing ongoing health crises and delivering critical healthcare services. The Americas, particularly Haiti, face the reemergence of cholera, worsening insecurity, and heightened violence from gangs, including an unprecedented level of kidnappings, killings, and sexual violence. The WHO seeks US$1.5 billion in funding to provide life-saving healthcare to millions of people in emergencies.

A Plea for International Intervention

The Haitian government has urgently requested an international armed force to help restore security and alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by unprecedented levels of insecurity, human rights abuses, and violent criminal activities by armed gangs. The United States has advocated for international security support, emphasizing that the solutions must be Haitian-led, through deep, sustained political dialogue and support for the country's plans. However, opposition exists to another international intervention, given past allegations of sexual assault and a cholera epidemic caused by previous U.N. peacekeepers.